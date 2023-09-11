Maryland sports wagering handle reaches $263.7m in August

The mobile handle accounted for 94.9 per cent of the total.

Maryland sports betting operators paid $2.5m in state taxes.

US.- Maryland’s 12 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks generated a handle of $263.7m in August, according to figures released by Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA). The mobile handle accounted for 94.9 per cent of the total at $250.3m, while retail sportsbooks took $13.3m in bets.

The state’s sportsbooks paid $2.6m in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15 per cent of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programmes.

Mobile wagering delivered $2.4m in contributions, while retail sportsbooks contributed $97,962. The total taxable win for the month was $17m. Online sports betting generated $16.3m.

The state’s sports wagering market has two new retail sportsbooks that conducted their controlled demonstration dates during the last week of August. Canton Gaming and its operator partner Parx Interactive opened at The Greene Turtle in Canton on September 1. Whitman Gaming and its operator partner FanDuel opened at Sports & Social in North Bethesda on September 2.

Maryland casinos in August

Maryland’s six casinos generated $161.4m in gaming revenue in August, down 4.7 per cent compared to August 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $68.3m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $55m. Horseshoe Casino reported $15.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $10m, Hollywood Casino $7m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.3m.