Playtech to launch live casino game show in the US

The offering will debut with “Adventures Beyond Wonderland”, developed by Playtech Live.

US.- The gambling technology provider Playtech has announced it will launch its live casino game show format in the US. It will debut with Adventures Beyond Wonderland, which first launched in the UK over two years ago. It is broadcast from Playtech’s live casino studio in New Jersey.

Playtech Live CEO Edo Haitin said: “We are proud to deliver the first true game show experience in the American market. Live Casino is not just part of the gambling industry, but also part of the entertainment industry – and it’s here to stay. In the current gaming landscape, players rightfully expect and deserve cutting-edge, experiential content that provides enjoyable moments of entertainment.

“Adventures Beyond Wonderland not only meets but surpasses these expectations, delivering an innovative and captivating experience that lives up to all the excitement surrounding it. At Playtech Live, we will continue our role as the provider and partner of choice with the top-notch quality portfolio to support partners when entering new markets.”

In February, Playtech announced a retail sports betting partnership with terminal operator Gold Rush Amusements.

New Jersey gaming revenue reaches $457m in June

New Jersey’s gaming revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $457m in June, up nearly 14 per cent from June 2022. In May 2023, revenue was $470.9m. The casino win for the nine casino hotel properties was $241m, narrowly surpassing pre-pandemic levels.