PlayStar names Jon Bowden as new chief marketing officer

The online casino brand has named Jon Bowden as its new CMO to support the company´s expansion in the US.

US.- The online casino brand PlayStar has named Jon Bowden as its new chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new role, Bowden will focus on improving the player experience and expanding the firm’s brand in the US market. He will also build and lead the marketing team and acquisitions.

Bowden worked as brand director for Gala at Entain. He also worked as head of brand and performance marketing for Ladbrokes Coral, senior brand marketing manager for the Gala Coral Group and senior marketing manager at Rank Group.

PlayStar chief executive Per Hellberg, said: “Jon is one of the most experienced marketers in the industry and his appointment as PlayStar CMO will undoubtedly prove vital in our mission to disrupt the US market.

“The US market is ferociously competitive, so as a brand we need to be heard above the noise and ensure that we engage with players from day one. Jon certainly has what it takes to help us achieve this, and I look forward to working with him as we ready for launch in New Jersey and other regulated states.”

Bowden commented: “PlayStar has something different to offer to the US market and those wanting to enjoy the fun and excitement of online casino. I firmly believe that with its mission statement, incredible team and powerful USPs that PlayStar is set up for success and I am truly honoured to play such an integral role in the launch of this new brand.”

PlayStar names Gustav Vadenbring as CFO

PlayStar recently named Gustav Vadenbring as CFO. With 20 years of experience in mergers, acquisitions, IPOs, and company developments, Vadenbring is responsible for leading growth plans for the US market. Vadenbring´s appointment follows the addition of former Catene Media executive Per Hellberg as chief executive officer (CEO).

See also: PlayStar chooses Intelitics to support New Jersey igaming launch