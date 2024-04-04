Playnetic inks distribution deal with LuckyStreak’s content aggregator

Through this new agreement, Playnetic’s games will join other leading providers on LuckyStreak’s content aggregation API, LuckyConnect.

Press release.- LuckyStreak has signed a new content aggregation deal with Playnetic, the new B2B gaming provider for the online igaming casino industry.

The deal means that Playnetic’s games will join other leading providers on LuckyStreak’s content aggregation API, LuckyConnect, and will be available to its network of over 1000 online casinos worldwide.

With LuckyConnect, casino operators have a one-stop-shop solution for all their igaming needs including content management, reporting, billing as well as promotions, marketing and technical support.

Playnetic was formed in 2023 and launched their business at ICE 2024 in London; they boast three in-house game studios, creating original and engaging content for the growing igaming industry. Their mission is to provide Immersive Gaming Entertainment, by focusing on core values of creating quality games, dedicated customer service, and reliable delivery to their partners.

Playnetic has built a large portfolio of games over the past 12 months and is primed to enter a range of global markets in 2024. The captivating titles include slots and table games with player favourite themes as well as engaging feature-rich bonuses on a range of slots titles.

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak commercial director said: “We’re delighted to be a distribution partner for Playnetic. Their content is new, refreshing and very engaging. The team is experienced and knows what makes successful games, and identifies what the igaming market opportunities are, with a focus on reliable operational delivery.

“We’re pleased Playnetic chose to partner with LuckyStreak because we have an excellent and robust aggregation proposition and a large commercially minded customer network, and we’re getting strong pre-sales interest.”

Julian Borg-Barthet, chief commercial officer at Playnetic said: “We are pleased to have reached this deal with LuckyStreak, their rapid growth and plans as an aggregator supports our speed-to-market objective for 2024. The knowledge and open communication from the team at LuckyStreak, coupled with strong relationships with their customers ensures we get a wide distribution of our innovative gaming content. We’re excited to be working with the team.”