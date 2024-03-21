PG SOFT games are now live on LuckyStreaks’ content aggregator

Existing operators on the LuckyConnect network can now easily add PG SOFT games to their sites.

LuckyStreak announced that PG SOFT’s portfolio of mobile-first games is now available to its content aggregator, LuckyConnect.

Press release.- LuckyStreak announced an agreement with PG SOFT through its content aggregator, LuckyConnect.

LuckyConnect offers online operators and igaming service providers access to a rich library of over 4000 high-quality and diverse slots and RNG casino games from leading global providers including Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Playson, and many more. All providers and games are available through a single, robust, and secure API, including all the essential business tools and services in a one-stop shop: content management, reporting, marketing and promotions, account management, technical support, and billing.

PG SOFT, established in 2015 in Valletta, Malta, is a pioneer in mobile game development with offices in Europe, North America, and Asia. Known for its innovative 3D gameplay and AAA-quality artwork, the company made an impactful debut at the London ICE Totally Gaming 2017 event.

PG SOFT has a library of over 100 games specifically designed for mobile. Its proposition is further supported by unique state-of-the-art features like its “Social System”, “Smart Bot” game-switcher, and recently added “Money Rain” feature, as well as the bonus, free games, and features tournaments that players expect.

Existing operators on the LuckyConnect network can now easily add PG SOFT games to their sites.

Rory Kimber, LuckyStreak commercial director said: “Bringing PG SOFT’s outstanding mobile-first slots and table games makes LuckyConnect such a compelling proposition for casino operators. The demand from our customers is strong and this reflects the esteem that PG SOFT games are held in.

“2024 is the year LuckyConnect takes a big step forward, with a raft of premium new providers being added to significantly boost and some important technology updates to come. Getting PG SOFT on board is a fantastic way to kick things off.”

See also: LuckyStreak reveals why 2023 was a milestone year for them

Meanwhile, Valters Garais, of PG SOFT, said “PG SOFT is unique in its sole focus on building world-class games purely for mobile play. We were ahead of the curve and it has proved itself successful time after time.

“LuckyConnect literally puts our games into the hands of huge numbers of players globally, and being a provider themselves, they understand the critical importance of security, great marketing tools, and robust back-office systems. This is a huge boost for us.”