Play’n GO introduces “Love is in the Fair”

Play’n GO sets pulses racing in their latest romantic rendezvous.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players on a romantic trip to the boardwalk in search of love in their latest online slot, Love is in the Fair.

Fans of last month’s release, Moon Princess Power of Love, plus titles like 15 Crystal Roses: A Tale of Love will enjoy Love is in the Fair’s romance-wrapped narrative which sees two lovebirds brought together on the magic boardwalk, as well as in the slot’s dynamic gameplay.

Players are invited to “take a romantic stroll through the fair with their date”. Along the way, they can find the Love Cam Wild symbol which can land as a Multiplier on any spin up to a huge x100 Multiplier Wild.

If a player collects three or more Scatters, the Free Spins round will trigger with three spins being awarded. Each extra Scatter that lands fills a step on the Love Map, unlocking higher Multipliers along the way, with Timeless Free Spins unlocking with the 15th and final Romantic Pic providing the greatest chance to win big on these romantic reels.

According to Play’n GO, “Love is in the Fair is the perfect choice for players that love romance and enjoy the exciting setting of the fairground boardwalk.” It joins a whole host of other great romance-themed titles in the Play’n GO catalogue, including games such as Love Joker and Tales of Asgard: Freya’s Wedding.

George Olekszy, head of game Retention said: “Valentine’s Day taking centre stage for one of our February releases was a no-brainer. Love is in the Fair is a testament to the strength of our standalone IPs. As a leading slot provider, titles like this really demonstrate our dedication to great gameplay.”

Thanks to its striking visuals, timely theme and immersive gameplay, Love is in the Fair isn’t just a perfect slot for Valentine’s 2024 – it’s also a match made in heaven for slot enthusiasts all year round.