Play’n GO’s Mithrune saga continues with Syn’s Fortune

Play’n GO unveils Tales of Mithrune Syn’s Fortune, a captivating online slot that takes players on a journey into the Kingdom of Mithrune and its legendary shapeshifter.

Press release.- Play’n GO delves into the past of Syn the Shapeshifter to reveal the origins of their immense wealth in Tales of Mithrune Syn’s Fortune, an online slot brimming with magic.

The Kingdom of Mithrune is a place of wonder, filled with a myriad of diverse people. Heroes clash with villains as they vie for supremacy across the land, which had led to a select few of those heroes rising above the rest to become true Champions of Mithrune.

In Tales of Mithrune Syn’s Fortune, players will get to discover the origins of one of Mithrune’s champions, Syn the Shapeshifter. They’ll spin the 5×4 reels and seek a number of exciting bonus features to uncover the tale of how Syn acquired their impressive wealth.

Syn’s powers as a shapeshifter come into play across the reels with the Syn Symbol. This symbol is the top prize. Any symbol type can be shapeshifted into the Syn symbol and any other instances of that symbol will be transformed too, creating more ways for the player to win in a round.

Should players unlock the Free Spins round, they’ll first play the hold-and-win style Power Up feature, which can grant one of three bonuses: symbol upgrades, extra free spins, or a multiplier.

Tales of Mithrune Syn’s Fortune is the first addition to the Mithrune series, following on from the popular Champions of Mithrune, and joins many other exciting titles of the fantasy genre in Play’n GO’s library.

From Arthurian Legend to Ancient Egypt slots, Play’n GO’s catalogue is teeming with a variety of different fantasy-themed titles and games like Tales of Mithrune Syn’s Fortune are perfect for players that love fantasy worlds for both their escapism and magical settings.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re thrilled to be releasing a second title in the Mithrune universe and giving fans a more in-depth look into the history of both the Kingdom of Mithrune and Syn the Shapeshifter.

“The Play’n GO team is always incredibly proud with each new release, and even more so when it comes to creating sequels to fan-favourite releases with popular features as well as innovative new ones, too.

“With features like the Free Spins and the Power Up potion, there’s lots for players to really get stuck into with Tales of Mithrune Syn’s Fortune.”

According to the company, players will love diving into Mithrune’s past and discovering this shapeshifter’s immense wealth in Tales of Mithrune Syn’s Fortune. And who knows? They might get a slice of that fortune themselves…