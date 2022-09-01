Play’n GO presents Champions of Mithrune

The mini-game is designed to power up the Free Spins round for plenty of potential.

Press relesae.- Play’n GO introduce a new age of heroes to their portfolio with their latest online slot, Champions of Mithrune.

As the characters appear on the reels personalities and missions unfold before the eyes.

The kingdom of Mithrune is in peril. The dark lord Duran seeks to infect it with his dark magic and bring it under his rule. The Champions of Mithrune, a clan of chosen protectors, must open the portal to his shadowy kingdom and unite in the battle to defeat him.

Each Champion triggers a feature that ties in with their powers, not to mention action-packed Free Spins and even a Mini-Game, Champions of Mithrune unites storytelling and dynamic features to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The mini-game is designed to power up the Free Spins round for plenty of potential. Triggered by collecting three orbs (Scatters) where players need to collect three of each character token to unlock each champion to use during the Free Spins. Players can ‘power up’ their Free Spins by collecting three potions to increase their Multiplier or earn even more Free Spins by collecting three additional Scatters.

The video-game style aesthetics with a heavy focus on the characters and narrative is combined with the animation and graphics, and accompanied by a standout soundtrack.

Play’n GO’s Games Ambassador, George Olekszy said: “Champions of Mithrune is a demonstration of how Play’n GO is always taking things to the next level in the industry in terms of entertainment, quality and innovation. We’re continuing to vary the content within our portfolio with new characters, worlds and narratives. And this is just the beginning.”

