Play’n GO unveils the latest grid slot title in its popular Reactoonz IP series, Gargantoonz

This latest addition to the popular IP continues to show the growth and innovation in grid slots that Play’n GO pioneered with their releases Energoonz and GEMiX.

Press release.- Play’n GO returns to deep space as the evolution of their popular Reactoonz series continues with their latest grid slot, Gargantoonz.

Play’n GO is driven by pushing igaming into a sustainable, progressive future and giving the fans what they want. Across the expansive 300+ slot portfolio – many titles, series and IPs have become fan favourites over the years – and the Reactoonz series is just that.

Returning to the colourful sci-fi world for the first time this year, the fandom’s wishes have finally been answered with Gargantoonz, the next out-of-this-world chapter in the Reactoonz story.

Following the events of Gigantoonz (2022), Dr Toonz successfully forges a small one-eyed Gargantoon: the first of its kind. Dr Toonz plans to conduct a series of prize-winning experiments on the lucky Gargantoon with the intention of introducing him to Reactoonz society and generate unimaginable riches.

Gargantoonz is a 7×7 cascading grid slot that features a deep blue backdrop, mimicking the dark, sci-fi void we call space – counterbalanced with colourful Reactoonz character symbols. The player’s goal is to clear five or more alien-themed clusters to create a win.

In this game, Dr Toonz has plenty of tests and trials up his sleeve, evolving the series further by introducing intergalactic new ‘experiments’ including Gamma Rays, the Black Hole and Supernova. Charging the metre to unlock each experiment, they add new ways to help the player win on the grid from additional Wilds and increasing Multipliers. The aim of the game is to evolve the small Gargantoon to his apex form that we have seen in the prequels.

See also: Play’n GO releases Netherlands market exclusive in Dutch Flip

Gargantoonz is another awesome chapter in the Reactoonz saga. The experiment-driven features really intertwine with the slot’s overall story. This latest addition to the popular IP continues to show the growth and innovation in grid slots that Play’n GO pioneered with their releases Energoonz and GEMiX. It’s pure zero-gravity immersion.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re so happy that the Reactoonz series is back with more out-of-this-world features. It’s been a year since their last adventure, we pondered ways in which we could innovate the series – while still including all of the galactic features that make the series unique.

“That’s why we chose to include the Experiment Charger and bind Dr Toonz’s experimentation narrative to the grid slot features in Gargantoonz. When players use the Black Hole, Supernova and Gamma Ray features, it really puts them at the heart of the experiment.”