Play’n GO releases Netherlands market exclusive in Dutch Flip 

Press release.- Play’n GO, the Swedish gaming giant, has today (November 24) announced the release of the blockbuster title Dutch Flip to the Netherlands market.

Play’n GO released Dutch Flip in the Netherlands 12 months ago as a single-operator exclusive, and following the smash success of the title have now taken the decision to release the game to the entire Dutch market.

The game is awash with features designed around Dutch landmarks and symbols that are instantly synonymous with Holland and will be available to all licensed operators in the Dutch market from today.

Giovanni Ferraro, head of regional sales Western and Central Europe, Play’n GO said: “The Dutch market is very important to Play’n GO, and we’re very excited to have designed and released a game that resonates so strongly with players in that market.

“Dutch Flip has all of the qualities to become a Play’n GO classic, and we’re confident that players in the Netherlands will love playing a game that has the essence of Dutch culture at the heart of its design. We’re committed to success in the Netherlands, and Dutch Flip is guaranteed to play a huge part in that success in the coming years.”

