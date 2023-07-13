Play’n GO shares its spellbinding new slot Merlin: Journey of Flame

Play’n GO’s fifth instalment in the expansive Merlin saga – Merlin: Journey of Flame has arrived.

Press release.- Play’n GO conjures up magic for the latest addition to their popular Merlin slot series, Merlin: Journey of Flame.

Play’n GO’s fifth instalment in the expansive Merlin saga – Merlin: Journey of Flame has arrived. Anchoring itself as a prequel to Merlin and the Ice Queen Morgana (2021) and Rise of Merlin (2019), Journey of Flame follows a younger, more rough-and-tumble Merlin as he encounters a rare Dragon’s Egg in a swampy lake. Casting a shell-busting spell – Merlin finds himself in a trial by fire.

Gameplay-wise, fans may find Merlin: Journey of Flame reminiscent of Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead (2016) as it implements beloved Expanding Symbol mechanics to bolster gameplay.

As you open Merlin’s Book of Spells, players are tasked with landing three or more Coloured Runes to secure victory. Merlin himself assumes the role of a High-Paying symbol, the Dragon Egg fashions itself a standard Wild and its cracked variant is the slot’s Scatter.

Before Free Spins commence, one Special Expanding Symbol is randomly selected, expanding when a winning combination is formed. If a High-Paying symbol like Merlin, His Staff, Potion or Spell Book, two or more reels are needed, however, if it’s a low-paying coloured Rune symbol – three or more reels are needed to trigger the Expanding Symbol mechanic.

If Merlin manages to acquire three or more Hatched Dragon Egg Scatters, it can trigger up to eight Free Spins with an additional sixth reel so players can achieve more wand-waving wins.

Merlin can also cast a powerful, but risky Gamble Spell. Merlin activates this ability when wins are below 2500 coins. Through the Gamble spell, Merlin’s prize can be doubled if he guesses the colour correctly during a mini-game. Merlin should be cautious, though – his Gamble spell can only be cast five times in a row, or summon up to 2500 coins, meaning players must think critically about their moves.

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Merlin: Journey of Flame is a truly magical title, and we’re so happy to build on the Merlin IP’s rich mythology. This title pulls from various corners of the Play’n GO slot portfolio and uses those components to craft something truly fresh and unique. Mixing Expanding Symbol Mechanics, powerful Scatters and Gamble feature with a dragon-like narrative has made real magic.”