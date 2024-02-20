Play’n GO presents Legion Gold Unleashed

With 25 paylines and innovative features that can be earned throughout the base game, players are in for a memorable experience with the first addition to the Legion Gold series.

Press release.- In this sword-swinging sequel to the popular Legion Gold, players get to rejoin the Roman Army on the frontier. Play’n GO offers a rich catalogue of video slots to choose from, and for those that can’t stop thinking about the Roman Empire, this new addition to the library is sure to be a showstopper.

The Legion Gold series sits alongside other titles that showcase the mythological and historical battles of old including games of Arthurian Legend such as Clash of Camelot, as well as Greek Mythology titles like Gates of Troy. Fans of the upcoming Undefeated Xerxes, which explores the Battle of Thermopylae and the 300 Spartans, will also love diving into the action that Legion Gold Unleashed has to offer, as they share similar themes of ancient battles throughout Mediterranean history.

Legion Gold Unleashed is a roman-themed online slot game with a 5×3 reel layout. The game offers a selection of bonus features to increase win potential as well as the size of those wins. As players spin the reels, they’ll get the chance to make use of many symbols including Wilds that substitute for any other symbol in the game except for the Scatter Symbols, which can trigger the fabled Free Spins round.

Players will spin the 5×3 reels during the base game to create winning combinations of symbols across the game’s 25 paylines. All the while, they’ll keep a look out for potential bonus feature triggers that can help to enhance win chances as well as the value of those wins. These bonus features include the Gold Bag, Gold Respins, and the Mega Free Spins feature, each offering unique ways to enhance player’s rewards.

When spinning the reels, players will be presented with a number of different ways to trigger the game’s bonus features. First up, players will notice the Gold Coins that land on the reels. These bring with them a multiplier value when they land. During the base game, these coins can only be collected with the Gold Bag, which will collect each coin on the reels when they land together on the same spin. This will result in an instant win of the player’s bet multiplied by the total of the Gold Coin multipliers.

Should players land six or more Gold Coins in one go, the Gold Respins round will trigger. This is a Hold and Spin style bonus round in which the reels will clear except for the Gold Coins that landed to trigger the round. Those Gold Coins will stick to the reels, remaining in place until the round is up. The reels will then spin, and only empty spaces or new Gold Coins can land.

For every new Gold Coin that lands, two more Respins will be added. This will continue until all spaces are filled with Gold Coins, which will result in the total x1000 multiplier win, or until all Respins are used up. Once the round is over, all Gold Coins will be totalled up and the combined multiplier will be rewarded. Gold Bags can also land during this round, collecting Gold Coins immediately and multiple times per round.

Players can also trigger the Mega Free Spins round by landing three Scatter Symbols on the reels in the base game. Once these land, players will be awarded with a huge 3×3 Mega Symbol that will move left and right along the reels, potentially creating some big wins.

The detailed designs of this Roman-themed slot are in keeping with the series itself, especially when it comes to the game’s symbols. These include both Wilds featuring Legion soldiers as well as a selection of this Roman Legion’s powerful bestiary, of which this military force was synonymous. However, this time around, players will see animals native to Northern Africa, where this Legion is based, geared up and ready for a fight.

These beasts of battle include War Elephants, Crocodiles, Tigers and Hawks, each serving the Roman Empire’s goals of securing loot and victory on the frontier. The background of Legion Gold Unleashed also represents the hostile and blistering deserts of this unforgiving location. Sandy dunes, desert forts, and palm trees really accentuate this setting, and, combined with animated symbols on the reels along with dynamic animations surrounding them, players will truly feel immersed in the heat of battle.

This brand-new slot game from Play’n GO will be released on 29th February 2024. The game will be available on several reliable platforms. These offer exciting promotional deals that can enhance the gaming experience. Players can also visit Play’n GO to demo this slot for free when it launches to try out its features and mechanics.

Legion Gold Unleashed is a great addition to the Play’n GO portfolio and serves to kickstart the popular Legion Gold IP into its own standout series. With an iconic theme and designs, exciting and engaging features, and the huge potential to win up to x3000 of their bet, Legion Gold Unleashed will have players sounding the drums of battle in no time.