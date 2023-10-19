Play’n GO plans a break-in with the paw-fect posse in Ruff Heist

The popularity of animal slots has led to some fantastic titles joining the Play’n GO catalogue over the years

Press release.- How much is that diamond in the window? The Ruff Crew are the right team to find out! Play’n GO’s latest online slot sees a ragtag posse of pups plan the ultimate heist to steal Fat Cat’s diamond stash in Ruff Heist.

Players should team up with Archie, T-Bone, and Badge as they plot and execute the perfect diamond heist, stealing from the rich Fat Cat and giving to their paws. Spin the 5×3 reels to create winning combinations and unlock the doors to some great potential wins.

During the base game, players will get the chance to land Dog Collect symbols on reel five, which collects all Diamond Cash symbols instantly. Diamond Cash symbols are all assigned a multiplier value, which adds that multiplier to any wins during the current spin.

There are plenty of tricks and tools for the Ruff Crew to make use of during their heist. T-Bone has the ability to upgrade all of the player’s prizes, Badge has a prize-collecting power-up and Archie has an upgrade feature that harbours the ability to collect up to five times over. The Free Spins Trail will progress with each Dog Collect symbol that lands. On each fourth Dog Collect symbol, 10 Free Spins will be awarded.

If everything goes to plan, the Ruff Crew can make it to the Cash Vault. On every spin, a random cash value will be added into the Cash Vault. The total value of the Cash Vault is paid once the Free Spins Trail has been completed and there are no more Free Spins. But if the trail is completed before the Free Spins have finished, the Cash Vault will continue being added to on every spin until all Free Spins have been used up.

The popularity of animal slots has led to some fantastic titles joining the Play’n GO catalogue over the years, such as Canine Carnage (2022), Animal Madness (2022), Rascal Riches (2023), and Fox Mayhem (2023).

Head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, commented: “We’re certain that Ruff Heist is going to be a perfect addition to Play’n GO’s Animal Slots. Not only is this a popular theme among many fans, but the game itself offers a number of exciting features to really engage players to create a rewarding and fun experience.”