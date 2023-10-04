Play’n GO embraces multiplayer gaming potential with BeyondPlay partnership

This milestone marks one of the final steps in BeyondPlay’s relentless journey towards launching their multiplayer software

Press release.- BeyondPlay, an innovative tech venture dedicated to developing the ultimate multiplayer engagement platform and Play’n GO, a renowned leader in the igaming industry, have announced a new strategic partnership.

This collaboration marks a breakthrough for the ambitious startup, as Play’n GO’s exceptional game portfolio becomes integral to BeyondPlay’s multiplayer-enabled games collection offered to their mutual clients.

Johan Törnqvist, chief executive officer and co-founder of Play’n GO expressed his enthusiasm for this ground-breaking partnership, stating: “Play’n GO was born out of a desire to make gaming more entertaining, and the company has relentlessly pursued innovation to help drive the industry forward ever since. BeyondPlay is on the cutting edge of innovation in our industry, and that’s why we are excited to support their journey as they give players worldwide another way to enjoy Play’n GO games.”

Karolina Pelc, BeyondPlay’s Founder and CEO, said: “I am incredibly grateful and excited to welcome such an accomplished and respected studio on board with BeyondPlay. Our vision has always been to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, and this collaboration takes us one step closer to that goal.

“I can’t wait to witness our multiplayer software in action, making its mark on the number-one slot game in the world among many other fantastic game titles.”

This milestone marks one of the final steps in BeyondPlay’s relentless journey towards launching their multiplayer software, following successful partnerships with prominent studios such as Relax Gaming, BTG, and several others. Along the way, they’ve captured headlines for several Jackpot System launches with major Operators in the space, TechCrunch coverage and a prestigious invitation to the TC Disrupt Startup Battlefield Event in San Francisco.

Play’n GO recently announced its plans for the G2E Las Vegas 2023 set to take place in Las Vegas next week. Under the campaign tagline of ‘We Are Game’, the Swedish gaming giant has secured a 1750sqft stand in the newly designed iGaming Zone – double the size of last year’s floor space.