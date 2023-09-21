Play’n GO signs The Climate Pledge

The Swedish gaming giant signals commitment to a net-zero carbon future by joining the world’s top companies to accelerate joint action, cross-sector collaboration and responsible change.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced it is joining over 400 companies around the globe in signing The Climate Pledge.

The Pledge was created in 2019 and requires signatories to commit to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. Play’n GO, however, is aiming to go one better again and achieve net-zero by 2030, a full decade ahead of the Pledge.

Play’n GO’s commitment today will now see the company join other signatories that include some of the biggest companies in the world including Amazon, IBM, VISA and Uber.

See also: Play’n GO now live in West Virginia

As per The Climate Pledge website, this agreement means that Play’n GO will:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040

Vanessa Arenram, director of CSR for Play’n GO, said: “Sustainability is so important to all of us here at Play’n GO, and we’re delighted to take this opportunity to sign up for The Climate Pledge.”

“We all have to play our part to lower our carbon footprint to ensure a bright future for the generations to come, and this ambitious agreement will see us operating at net zero within the next decade. We’re excited to make this commitment today, and look forward to all of our people around the world coming together to make these goals a reality.”