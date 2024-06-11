Play’n GO joins the Canadian Gaming Association

Play’n GO is proud to join an official body like the Canadian Gaming Association.

The CGA advocates for a regulated, responsible, sustainable industry, aligning completely with Play’n GO’s mission.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced it has joined the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA), a trade association that represents operators and suppliers in Canada’s gaming, sports betting, esports, and lottery industries.

Active for almost 20 years and with over 70 members, the CGA advocates for a regulated, responsible, sustainable industry, aligning completely with Play’n GO’s values and mission.

Play’n GO is active in Canada in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, where they recently announced a partnership with Loto-Québec, a state-owned corporation that operates gaming in the province.

Saam Hafezi, head of Region, North America at Play’n GO, remarked “Play’n GO has long advocated for a safe, regulated igaming industry, and we’re proud to join an official body like the Canadian Gaming Association that shares those goals.

“We look forward to collaborating with fellow stakeholders within the Association to achieve a brighter, more sustainable future for us all, and we thank the Canadian Gaming Association for accepting our membership application.”

See also: Play’n GO announces the release of its Sustainability Report

Paul Burns, president and CEO, the Canadian Gaming Association added “We’re pleased to welcome Play’n GO to the Canadian Gaming Association. Play’n GO’s values align perfectly with our own- advancing the evolution of Canada’s gaming industry in a safe way that protects players. We’re glad to have them on board.”