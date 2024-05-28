Play’n GO announces the release of its Sustainability Report

The Report details the company’s efforts in recent months and years to build towards not only a more sustainable industry.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s Sustainability Strategy and progress, along with ESG commitments and goals for the year.

The Report, a first for Play’n GO, details the company’s efforts in recent months and years to build towards not only a more sustainable industry, but a sustainable planet. Strategies on Responsible Gambling (including the company’s ground-breaking Bonus Buy study), Climate Commitments, and Inclusion and Diversity all make up part of the Report, as well as Play’n GO’s pioneering Digital First culture, giving its employees the freedom to choose where and how they work.

To access the Report in its entirety, please visit https://www.playngo.com/csr and use the download link.

Vanessa Arenram, director of CSR at Play’n GO said: “Play’n GO has long made its commitment to sustainability and ESG very clear, and the release of our first ever Sustainability Report is evidence of those words being put into action. We’re thrilled to finally share this report today, and it serves as a celebration of the dedication and progress made by our global team.

“From our commitment to player safety and collaborating with regulators to influence the development of sustainable regulation, to our Climate Pledge and how we are investing in our people and partnerships, we mean it when we say that the only viable future is a sustainable one.

“While much of the Report has already been actioned, we still have work to do, and this Report holds us to account as we continue leading the industry to a sustainable future of igaming.”