Play’n GO invites players to discover Rich Wilde and the Pearls of Vishnu

In Play’n GO’s new slot, part of the Rich Wilde series, the explorer seeks the Pearls of Vishnu.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to join intrepid explorer Rich Wilde on his most daring adventure yet in Rich Wilde and the Pearls of Vishnu. This 5×3 slot takes players deep into the heart of ancient India, where divine challenges await at every turn.

The latest release in the Rich Wilde series, Rich Wilde and the Pearls of Vishnu takes players on an exhilarating journey in search of mythic jewels said to be guarded by the God of Preservation himself. With stunning visuals and rich storytelling, this slot captures the magic and mystery of ancient temples hidden amidst the lush Indian jungle. As always, the stakes are high – fortune favours the brave who dare to challenge the gods.

This 20-payline slot boasts several thrilling features, including a progressive multiplier that can build up to an impressive 50x, Free Spins rounds with transforming pearl symbols, and an engaging three-stage bonus game. Players will need to spin the Wheel of Brahma, scale the Wall of Shiva, and finally face the Statue of Vishnu himself to claim their legendary rewards.

See also: Play’n GO celebrates clean sweep five-state launch with DraftKings and Golden Nugget

Fans of Rich Wilde titles like Book of Dead (2016) and Tome of Madness (2019) will find plenty to love in this latest instalment. The divine theme, coupled with an array of immersive features, creates an experience that’s sure to delight both newcomers and long-time followers of the series.

George Olekszy, head of Game Retention at Play’n GO, said: “Rich Wilde is one of our most iconic characters, and we’re excited to bring him back in Rich Wilde and the Pearls of Vishnu. Combining a richly thematic setting with our signature engaging gameplay, we know players will be on the edge of their seats as they journey alongside Rich into the unknown.”