Play’n GO unveils its latest slot: Stepping Diamonds

Stepping Diamonds enhances the classic slot formula by featuring the dynamic Step’n Win and Lock’n Spin mechanics.

Press release.- Play’n GO introduces Stepping Diamonds, the latest 5×3 sparkling addition to their diverse slot game portfolio.

Stepping Diamonds invites players to enter a glamorous casino world filled with gleaming gems, classic fruit symbols, and a luxurious suite of animations. The game marries the timeless charm of traditional fruit machines with Play’n GO’s innovative gameplay, promising a captivating experience that appeals to both newcomers and seasoned slot enthusiasts.

Featuring the dynamic Step’n Win and Lock’n Spin mechanics, Stepping Diamonds enhances the classic slot formula that players know and love. The Step ‘n Win feature displays steps ranging from one to five above the reels on each spin. When a Gold-Framed Diamond lands, it multiplies the value of all visible cash symbols, also represented by Diamonds, which can increase to a maximum of x35 Multiplier.

Lock ‘n Spin is activated by landing six or more cash symbols in a single spin. This unlocks up to five rows with a maximum of 25 positions, creating opportunities for colossal wins and adding an exhilarating twist to the gameplay.

Stylistically, fans of the fruit machine genre will appreciate the vivid visuals, reminiscent of Play’n GO titles like Diamonds of the Realm (2021), Disco Diamonds (2020) and Mermaid’s Diamonds (2017). The reels come alive with vibrant colours, featuring fruit, diamonds, and cash symbols set against a navy-blue backdrop. The glittering animations and sleek, modern interface deliver a seamless gaming experience that combines classic charm with contemporary aesthetics.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin, said: “With Stepping Diamonds, we aimed to bring a sense of glamour and excitement to the classic slot format. The combination of traditional fruit machine elements with innovative mechanics creates a captivating gameplay experience that we believe will resonate with players looking for both familiarity and a fresh twist.”

The company added that “Stepping Diamonds is poised to become a favourite among slot enthusiasts with stunning visuals and captivating gameplay.”