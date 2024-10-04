Play’n GO celebrates clean sweep five-state launch with DraftKings and Golden Nugget 

Having first launched in the US in July 2022, Play’n GO is now live in five US states with multiple operators.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced a five-state partnership with leading US operator DraftKings, which also includes its sister brand, Golden Nugget.

Having launched in New Jersey, Michigan, and Connecticut earlier this year, today marks a clean sweep of five regulated states where Play’n GO is active and in partnership with DraftKings.

To date, DraftKings players in the aforementioned states have enjoyed classic Play’n GO titles such as Piggy Blitz, Fire Joker, and the game taking the US by storm, Colt Lightning Firestorm, all of which are now available in Pennsylvania and West Virginia too.

Play’n GO first partnered with DraftKings in May 2024, and has wasted no time in launching in each regulated state. Having first launched in the US in July 2022, Play’n GO is now live in five US states with multiple operators.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, commented “The DraftKings and Golden Nugget brands are synonymous with gaming in the US, and we are excited to further strengthen our partnership with both brands by expanding into these fourth and fifth states together.

“We believe our games portfolio, our preference for direct integration, and our commitment to listening to our customers all make us the best casino entertainment provider in the world, and the ideal partner for any operator. We are proof that a sustainable, entertainment-led business model is the key to success in the long-term, and we believe that this will allow us to continue providing world-class content in the US and beyond for many years to come.”