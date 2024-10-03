Play’n GO invites players to discover Lady of Fortune Remastered

This 5×3 video slot revisits the popular title, Lady of Fortune, now with enhanced visuals and enriched gameplay.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players to revisit the mystical world of the beyond in Lady of Fortune Remastered, where the future holds untold riches and mysterious revelations.

Venture where the veil between our world and the unknown is thin, and fortunes await those who dare to look. This 5×3 video slot revisits the popular title, Lady of Fortune, now with enhanced visuals and enriched gameplay. With 15 paylines and a host of magical bonus features, the Lady of Fortune returns to guide players on a journey filled with mystery, multipliers, and mesmerising rewards.

“In Lady of Fortune Remastered, every spin of the reels could reveal a glimpse of your destiny. The game is rich with features that beckon players to explore the unknown and unlock the treasures hidden within,” said the company.

Mystic Wild Symbols appear during the base game, substituting for all symbols except Scatters. But that’s not all – these Wilds also multiply your win by up to 5x, amplifying fortune in an instant.

Unlock the Pick-a-Prize bonus by landing three Ouija Planchette Scatter symbols. Players will face three tarot cards, each holding a hidden prize. If players choose wisely, they could reveal a reward worth up to 1500x your stake, guided by the spirits beyond.

Every win offers a chance to test players’ psychic powers. Predict the next card’s colour in the optional Gamble Round to double your winnings or guess the suit to quadruple them.

Fans of the original Lady of Fortune and those drawn to slots steeped in mysticism and fortune-telling will find Lady of Fortune Remastered a compelling continuation of a beloved theme. Its dark, gothic aesthetic is akin to some of Play’n GO’s other spooky slots such as House of Doom (2018) and Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity (2024), while its captivating features make it a must-play for those intrigued by the arcane and unknown.

Head of game Retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy, said: “Lady of Fortune Remastered fully reimagines one of our classic titles, enhanced with modern visuals and gameplay mechanics. The game’s immersive atmosphere and rewarding features are sure to captivate both new players and fans of the original alike.”

According to Play’n GO, “with its blend of mysticism, gothic charm, and thrilling features, Lady of Fortune Remastered is set to mesmerise players who seek to uncover their future.”