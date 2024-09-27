Play’n GO announces US release of Midnight Princess

Original game in Midnight Princess series joins Midnight Princess Power of Love on Play’n GO US roadmap.

Press release.- Play’n GO announced the release of Midnight Princess to the US market today.

Better known as Moon Princess in Europe, as of today Midnight Princess joins another game in the series in the shape of Midnight Princess Power of Love to much fanfare in the US, as fans of the blockbuster series have eagerly awaited its US launch.

Both games will be joined by Midnight Princess 100 and Midnight Princess Trinity later this Fall, releases which come on the back of the wildly successful launch of Midnight Princess Power of Love in the US earlier this year.

Midnight Princess is now licensed in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia.

Saam Hafezi, head of region, North America at Play’n GO said: “Launching the Midnight Princess series in the US is exciting for all of us. Early indications suggest that players in the US are already enjoying one of our best-known IP franchises. Our US roadmap in general is cause for real optimism, as we’re already looking forward to Midnight Princess 100 and Midnight Princess Trinity. The growth of quality game franchises like Midnight Princess is what separates us from our competitors and we’re confident this series will live up to the hype in the US.”