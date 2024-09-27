Play’n GO announces new operator partnership with bet365 in New Jersey

Play’n GO is now live in five US states.

The partnership sees over 50 classic Play’n GO titles available to bet365 players in the Garden State.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced a new operator partnership in the state of New Jersey with leading operator bet365.

This partnership will be Play’n GO’s sixth in New Jersey, and sees legendary Play’n GO titles available to players in the state, including Book of Dead, Rise of Olympus 100, and Colt Lightning.

Play’n GO is now live in five US states and 30 jurisdictions around the world, with a mission to be live in every regulated market worldwide.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO said: “Adding an operator of bet365’s caliber is always exciting and we’re looking forward to seeing our games live with them in New Jersey, one of our most important markets. It’s been a great year for Play’n GO in the US, and we’re proving that a sustainable, player-safety-led approach is the way to success in all regulated markets. We’re looking forward to many years of prosperity with bet365 in the United States, replicating our joint success back in Europe where our businesses first began working together.”

A bet365 spokesperson said: “We are proud to extend our partnership with Play’n GO into the New Jersey market. We’re determined to offer the best player experience in every market we operate in, and adding Play’n GO’s content to our platform is important to that mission.”