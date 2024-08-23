Play’n GO Music releases Fan Fueled Faves playlist ahead of Dutch Race Weekend

Playlist consists of songs chosen by MoneyGram Haas F1Team fans to get pumped up before watching their heroes take to the track on race weekends.

Press release.- Play’n GO Music, the music division of the casino entertainment provider Play’n GO, has announced the release of its fifth and final playlist in a series in conjunction with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Fan Fueled Faves will consist solely of songs chosen by fans of the American team, a change-up from the first four playlists of the series which directly involved MoneyGram Haas F1 Team members.

Fan Fueled Faves follows the release of Ayao’s Anthems, the Haas Tracklist, Hulkenberg’s Hits, and Magnussen’s Mix, and is the culmination of a near season-long collaboration between Play’n GO Music and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. With Team Principal Ayao Komatsu, drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, and even the entire backroom team at the elite racing outfit getting the chance to put their own spin on a Play’n GO Music playlist, it is now the turn of the fans who cheer on the team every race weekend to take the virtual aux chord and play their music, their way.

As expected, the playlist is a diverse one, with artists ranging from Metallica, to Bruce Springsteen, to even Kendrick Lamar making an appearance. Fan Fueled Faves will be available on the Play’n GO Music Spotify channel from 5 pm this afternoon (August 23).

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Play’n GO said: “Collaborating with everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team on this project has been a lot of fun, and we’re excited to hand over the mic, as it were, to the fans for this final playlist of the series.

“It’s no surprise to us that Fan Fueled Faves is the most musically diverse, eclectic playlist we’ve seen so far, and we’re excited to share it with the entire world. Hopefully it can inspire the team to a positive result in the Netherlands this weekend!”

Ayao Komatsu, team principal at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team added: “It’s cool to see the fans get the chance to share their music with all of us here at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team thanks to Play’n GO Music, especially after we all had so much fun crafting our playlists for you over the last few months. Music brings people together in a way that few other mediums can manage, and we’ll be using your support and dedication (as well as your inspired musical choices!) to inspire us on track this weekend!”