Play’n GO introduces the new online slot, Cat Wilde and the Pyramids of Dead

Cat Wilde and the Pyramids of Dead is the latest edition of the ‘Dead Series’, which sees a few new twists, previously unseen in the Dead games,

Press release.- Play’n GO write the next chapter in the Book of Dead with their new online slot, Cat Wilde and the Pyramids of Dead.

On her latest adventure, Cat Wilde is on the hunt for a very particular set of treasures. Dare to join Cat Wilde as she steps into the forbidden tombs? Beware of the choices you make; you never know which might be your last.

The latest edition of the ‘Dead Series’ sees a few new twists, previously unseen in the Dead games – three different bonus features. As well as the Expanding Wild symbol which is synonymous with this series of games, players will see the addition of an Instant Prize, Free Spins and Fixed Jackpots, plus the opportunity to win up to x10000 the total bet.

Fans of other games in the series, or the whole series itself, will see the return of the Pharaohs from such games like Rise of Dead (2019) and Cat Wilde and the Lost Chapter, which was released earlier in the year.

The team cleverly united these characters with the Jackpot feature.

Should players reach the Jackpot feature they are presented with 12 urns which opens a pick-and-click game. The four pharaohs in the game are represented by an urn with their fixed odds at the tops of the reels. The player will click an urn and release the spirit which will add its mark on the urn at the top of the reels. Releasing three of the same spirit will reveal the prize that the player gets.

The designers of the game have added more spectral animations and a glowing green reel to highlight the landing of the third Scatter which immerses you into the spooky world of Cat Wilde and the Pyramids of Dead.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: ‘IP titles as respected as the Dead series and characters like Rich Wilde and Cat Wilde are truly powerful. But with great power comes great responsibility, and opportunity too.

And she added: ‘It’s an opportunity to explore new avenues for these characters to evolve and innovate features to keep players coming back for more content.’