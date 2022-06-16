Play’n GO introduces the slot Rocco Gallo

This animal-themed online slot offers a strong narrative, centred around a battle between two characters.

Press release.- Play’n GO head to Italy in their new animal-themed online slot, Rocco Gallo.

In a small village in Italy, a mighty cockerel rules the roost, and he goes by the name, Rocco Gallo. With hens and eggs aplenty, life couldn’t be any better. That is until night falls and the cunning Vinnie Volpe tries to steal Rocco’s chicks. Rocco might have something to say about that.

From the offset that this game has a strong narrative with a dynamic battle between chicken and fox which is seen throughout the entire game in both features and additional animations.

As well as Rocco and Vinnie, hens and chicks whiz around the reels. But the Golden Egg Scatters are the ones to look out for. Triggering three will take the player through to the bonus Free Spins.

During the Free Spins Golden Eggs will reveal either an instant prize – which is added to the Cash Pot immediately – or a Multiplier. Two frames are highlighted on the reels, if Rocco appears the Cash Pot prize is awarded, but if Vinnie Volpe appears the Cash Pot prize is removed.

If both characters appear an innovative battle takes place on the reels but the Cash Pot prize will be awarded, and the Free Spins will be reset back to 3. This feature is designed to drum up anticipation and immerse the player in the fight between Rocco and Vinnie.

Even when the battle in the bonus isn’t taking place the undercurrent of the narrative is still apparent as the shadow of Vinnie Volpe creeps across the reels so the player knows he is always lurking.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said “Rocco Gallo is a really fun game and the animal theme is always popular as it allows our designers to play with personalities and create a really humorous dynamic on the reels and this then reflects what players experience as they play.”