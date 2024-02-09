Play’n GO collects “Best In-Class” Award at iGB Digital Media Awards 

The award is a testament to the “high standards set by the Swedish-founded gaming giant.”

The award recognizes the “creativity, quality, and consistency” of Play’n GO’s content.

Press release.- Play’n GO was awarded “Best In-Class” at the inaugural iGB Digital Media Awards at the ICE Conference in London.

The award recognizes the “creativity, quality, and consistency” of Play’n GO’s content, and is a testament to the “high standards set by the Swedish-founded gaming giant.”

This news comes after a record year for Play’n GO in 2023, including the announcement of its sponsorship of MoneyGram Haas F1 team, its record number of rounds played in a single day, and its most successful month in company history last December.

Andrew Pink, head of brand and communication, Play’n GO said: “Everything we do at Play’n GO is of the very highest quality, so we’re pleased to accept this Best In-Class award from iGaming Business.

“We pride ourselves on our hard work and dedication at this company, and this award is a testament to our entire team, both here at ICE, and around the world. We’re looking forward to another year of collaboration with iGB, and are excited to continue promoting the very best Play’n GO content for some time to come.”

See also: Play’n GO turns to romance in Moon Princess: Power of Love