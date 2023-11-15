Play’n GO and MoneyGram Haas F1 Team announce new partnership

The multiyear partnership will initially see Play’n GO’s logo adorn the side of the VF-23 as well as team apparel in the 2023 season.

Play’n GO today announced a new partnership with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The Play’n GO logo will be added to the racesuits of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg in time for the start of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

The first Swedish company to be a main sponsor of a Formula 1 team in many years, Play’n GO will start activating the partnership immediately to help bring even more entertainment to another highly regulated environment.

Play’n GO is the global leader in supplying entertainment to the casino industry and is the creator of some of the world’s most-played online casino games including Book of Dead, Gerard’s Gambit, Reactoonz and the Moon Princess series.

Committed to promoting a regulated gaming industry that is built around fun and entertainment, the company’s games regularly attract more than one and a half million unique players and over a quarter of a billion rounds every day.

“F1 is one of the premier global entertainment properties, where sport and technology are pushed ever forward in one of the most highly regulated and thrilling competitions in the world,” said Johan Törnqvist, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Play’n GO.

“We believe that entertainment, combined with strong regulation and innovation, will allow the gaming industry to continue to flourish for many years to come. Our partnership with the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team will introduce our games to a whole new global audience, and we are thrilled to be a part of Haas’ journey to drive forward performance and innovation both on and off the track.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Play’n GO, a global leader in the gaming industry,” shared Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.

“The scale of their ambition matches ours perfectly – striving for progress through integrity, innovation and entertainment. They are a true global player, who are leading the way in the expansion of the gaming sector right here in America too.

“I’m certain we’ll be able to showcase the excitement of Formula 1 to legions of new fans, both here at home and internationally through this partnership. Our collaboration is a long-term one and I’m really looking forward to building a powerful proposition together over the course of the next few years.”