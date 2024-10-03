Play’n GO Head of Government Affairs Shawn Fluharty discusses US regulation in an exclusive podcast

Fluharty talks about the importance of regulation for the igaming industry in the United States.

Press release.- Play’n GO has released an exclusive podcast with its head of government affairs Shawn Fluharty, where the West Virginian state delegate discusses the importance of regulation for the iGaming industry in the United States.

Fluharty joined Play’n GO in 2023, having practised as an attorney in the state of West Virginia for over a decade. He was elected as a State Legislator to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 2015, where he served as the minority whip, and played an instrumental role in the regulation of iGaming in the state.

Fluharty has also served as the President of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) for over five years.

