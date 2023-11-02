Play’n GO presents its new game: “Sherwood Gold”

Play’n GO have rallied the Merry Men and their fearless leader, Robin Hood, to steal the greedy Sheriff’s coins in this new online slot.

Press release.- Play’n GO rallied the Merry Men and their fearless leader, Robin Hood, to steal the greedy Sheriff’s coins in Sherwood Gold.

This online slot is packed with exciting bonus features and amazing designs for an engaging and exciting experience for veterans and newcomers alike.

In Sherwood Gold, players will step into the world of this renowned English legend to and help this group of vagabonds and outlaws to take from the rich and give to the poor. Spin the 5×3 reels and create winning combinations of valuable goods across 20 paylines.

As players enact their daring heists alongside their allies, landing three or more Cash Pouch Scatters results in some instant wins. The more Cash Pouch Scatters that appear, the larger the instant win prize.

Of course, not every heist goes to plan, and sometimes players will need to fight you’re their way out with their loot. Landing three or more Quiver Scatters will begin the thrilling Free Spins round. The number of arrows in the Quiver Scatters that land determines how many targets players can shoot in a bonus game that takes place before the Free Spins round.

During this bonus game, players can choose targets to fire their arrows at, earning special prizes with each one they hit. Prizes include instant wins, multipliers, and more Free Spins.

This era of legends is one that stirs fire in the hearts of fans around the world. Sherwood Gold joins Riches of Robin alongside other ancient English legends, such as Merlin: Journey of Flame and Clash of Camelot, adding to the medieval legends in the Play’n GO library.

Head of Game Retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “Sherwood Gold is one of those titles that really brings to life the legends we all know. The setting of medieval England, including castles, ancient forests, and mythical tales, is one that does wonders for our imaginations.”

He also stated: “We’re incredibly excited for players to get their hands on this new title and experience the special bonus features within. The anticipation from the Free Spins bonus game is great and can really raise the adrenaline of players.”