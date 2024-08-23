Play’n GO announces network-wide US release of Colt Lightning Firestorm

The firm has announced the US release of Colt Lightning Firestorm, following a period of exclusivity with Rush Street Interactive brands.

Colt Lightning Firestorm was released in Europe and other jurisdictions in May 2024, and its release in the US comes with much fanfare following the game’s rave reviews in its short exclusivity period. The game is a sequel to the wildly popular Colt Lightning game which was released early last year, and indications at this stage suggest that this sequel may prove even more successful.

This announcement sees Colt Lightning Firestorm available to players in each state and operators with whom Play’n GO is licensed. Play’n GO first entered the online casino market in the US in 2022 and has reiterated its commitment to becoming active in every regulated market around the world.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO said: “We’re excited to unveil Colt Lightning Firestorm to the wider online casino gaming community in the US, and have been very pleased to see its strong performance during its exclusivity period with Rush Street Interactive. We had high hopes for the game following the success of its predecessor, and we’re confident that these robust results will continue now that the game is available to an even bigger audience.”