Play’n GO games now live in Brazil

Play’n GO breaks into the newly regulated market with an initial batch of more than 50 titles from its portfolio.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (January 6) announced that its games are now live in Brazil.

Players in the world’s newest regulated market can now enjoy an initial suite of more than 50 titles including Play’n GO’s all-conquering Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, multiple games from the fan favourite ‘Toonz and Moon Princess series, as well as Sweet Alchemy Bingo and Rainforest Magic Bingo that are expected to be hits in the South American market.

As of January 2025, Play’n GO offers a portfolio of close to 400 premium titles in over 35 regulated jurisdictions worldwide.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer at Play’n GO, said: “The industry has been waiting for more than a decade for Brazil to open a regulated market and it’s fantastic to see what was once just a pipe dream now become reality.

“As is the Play’n GO way, we’re excited to be among of the first in the new market with a wide range of games certified and ready to go. Our customers know they can launch Play’n GO games with confidence, and we’ve seen that pay dividends time and again when new markets open like now in Brazil or markets re-regulate.”

Michele Stefanelli, sales leader for Southern Europe and LatAm at Play’n GO, added: “The Brazilian market has proven itself in the pre-regulated phase and we’re excited to see our games launch with some of the biggest operators in the world who are committed to making the regulated Brazilian market a success.”