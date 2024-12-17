Michigan online sports betting handle rises in November

Commercial and tribal operators registered a combined $284.3m in igaming and sports betting gross receipts.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has released figures for November. The online sports betting handle was a record $650.2m, up 16 per cent from October.

Commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $284.3m in igaming and sports betting gross receipts, up 12.1 per cent from October. Igaming gross receipts totalled $226m, surpassing the previous record of $220.7m in October. Sports betting receipts totalled $58.3m, up from $33m in October.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $240.4m: $203.3m from igaming and $37.1m from online sports betting. Operators reported submitting $44.4m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $11.2m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees.

Detroit casino revenue reaches $108.35m in November

Detroit’s three casinos generated $108.35m in revenue for November, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Table games and slots generated $106.44m, up 40.1 per cent year-on-year. The rise was at least partly due to strike last year.

November’s monthly revenue was 2.7 per cent higher when compared to the previous month. MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 60.6 per cent year-on-year at $49.2m, while MotorCity’s revenue increased 34 per cent to $33m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue increase by 16.8 per cent to $24.1m.