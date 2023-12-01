Play’n GO launches Play’n GO Music

Play’n GO is known for having the best audio in the industry.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the world’s leading casino entertainment provider, has today announced the launch of Play’n GO Music.

The new music division will showcase the Swedish gaming giants’ soundtracks of their industry-leading games and produce new music all under the imprint Play’n GO Music.

In an industry first, popular music artists all around the world will collaborate with Play’n GO Music to produce new versions of in-game music that will be published across streaming platforms.

Play’n GO Music will first feature music from Gargantoonz, the blockbuster new release from the popular Reactoonz series and, in time, independent artists will release re-imagined versions of the original soundtrack.

“We see Play’n GO as a premier entertainment provider and the launch of Play’n GO Music is a fantastic step forward to realising that vision,” said Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Play’n GO.

Then, she added: “Play’n GO Music is an avenue that will allow us to explore the world of creative collaboration. Our characters, such as Garga or Rich Wilde, will now have room to further grow and develop their stories and to reach new audiences.

“It will be a place to celebrate the fantastic music from our games that we work so hard to make the best in the industry and I can’t wait to see how Play’n GO Music grows. This is just the beginning.”

Play’n GO is known for having the best audio in the industry and the company’s recently launched Hugo Legacy title saw an orchestral score written in-house recorded live with the Czech Symphony Orchestra.