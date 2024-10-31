Play’n GO adds “Legion Gold and the Sphinx of Dead” to its Legion Gold series

Play’n GO’s latest release combines the military might of ancient Rome with the mysterious allure of Egyptian mythology and treasure-hunting.

Press release.- Legion Gold and the Sphinx of Dead is the latest thrilling instalment in Play’n GO’s Legion Gold series, combining the military might of ancient Rome with the mysterious allure of Egyptian mythology and treasure hunting. Set in the scorching sands of Egypt, players will command their legion through treacherous terrain in search of long-forgotten treasures buried deep beneath the desert.

As a Roman commander, players will face both Egyptian adversaries and the cryptic power of the Sphinx itself. Each spin of the reels brings players closer to uncovering the riches hidden in the sands, while their legion fights through an intense struggle between two of history’s greatest civilisations.

Key features such as Gold Re-Spins and Mega Free Spins add to the game’s strategic depth, allowing players to lock valuable Gold Coins in place and harness massive 1000x multipliers. The Mega Free Spins feature, with its colossal 3×3 Mega Symbol, sweeps across the reels like a desert sandstorm, giving players a chance to dig deeper into the Sphinx’s tomb for even greater rewards.

See also: Play’n GO returns to the Great Plains with its latest release: Beasts of Fire Maximum

Fans of Legion Gold Unleashed (2024) will recognise the sense of power and command in this Roman-themed slot, while enthusiasts of titles like Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead (2016) will appreciate the Egyptian mythological elements woven into the design. With its immersive atmosphere and intricate attention to detail, Legion Gold and the Sphinx of Dead is also set to captivate players who enjoyed ancient military-themed titles like Scourge of Rome (2024) and Undefeated Xerxes (2024).

Magnus Wallentin, games ambassador at Play’n GO, said: “Legion Gold and the Sphinx of Dead is a monumental clash of two iconic civilisations. By combining Roman discipline with Egyptian mystery, players will feel like they are leading their own legion to claim the ultimate treasure. The adventure is truly a one-of-a-kind experience, and fans of both series will enjoy exploring this new dynamic.”

