Play’n GO announces partnership with Finnish state-lottery Veikkaus 

Through this new partnership, Veikkaus players will be able to enjoy Play’n GO titles such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz and Gargantoonz.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today (October 23) announced a new operator partnership with Veikkaus, the Finnish state-lottery. The partnership will see classic Play’n GO titles such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz, and Gargantoonz available to Veikkaus players for the very first time.

Play’n GO is active in over 30 jurisdictions around the world and boasts a portfolio of over 350 premium games. In February of 2024, the Swedish-founded gaming giant published a study showing public preference for the banning of Bonus Buy games.

Henrik Gedda, head of regional sales, Nordics and Eastern Europe at Play’n GO said: “We’re pleased to team up with Veikkaus, a brand that is committed to a safe, sustainable industry, led by player entertainment, and who share our views on not offering Bonus Buy games. They are perfect partners for Play’n GO. We’re excited to see Veikkaus players interact with Book of Dead and Reactoonz for the first time, and we’re confident this partnership will prove to be very fruitful in the coming years.”