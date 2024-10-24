Play’n GO returns to the Great Plains with its latest release: Beasts of Fire Maximum

Players may feel this title harkens back to a handful of Play’n GO classics.

Beasts of Fire Maximum is a direct sequel to Beasts of Fire, a slot released in 2021 where the legend of the mighty buffalo began.

Press release.- Play’n GO returns to the fiery Great Plains with Beasts of Fire Maximum, the latest 5×4 release packed with dynamic features like Charging Fire Beasts, Expanding Reels, and Maximum Burning Spins.

Narratively, players return to the Great Plains, where the legend of the mighty buffalo, first ignited by a mysterious meteor, began in the original Beasts of Fire (2021). Now, in Beasts of Fire Maximum, these legendary creatures have evolved, their fiery power even more formidable as they fiercely protect their land.

In this latest chapter, the buffalo’s unstoppable energy surges through the reels, ready to defend their territory. Harness their raw power and charge alongside these mythical beasts once again.

In terms of gameplay, gamers will encounter several standout features. Charging Fire Beasts brings additional Buffalo symbols to the reels, creating the potential for larger wins on any spin. The Great Plains are all to play for with Expanding Reels.

The Expanding Symbols (synonymous with The Dead series) are triggered by landing Scatter symbols, unlocking additional rows and expanding opportunities for payouts. Meanwhile, Maximum Burning Spins activate when three Scatters land, expanding the reels to their maximum height and offering enhanced winning potential.

Thematically, players may feel this title harkens back to a handful of Play’n GO classics – namely Wild North (2015) and Viking Runecraft 100 (2023) – with their unforgiving terrains, naturalistic focus and riveting narrative. But of course, this time, the heat has very much been turned up!

Magnus Wallentin, games ambassador at Play’n GO, said: “Beasts of Fire Maximum takes everything players loved about the original and amplifies it. The unique mechanics combined with the evolving narrative and visually striking design will keep players coming back for more.”

“With its vibrant art design and tight features set against a mountainous backdrop – the animations roar on every spin. Remember, the only thing plain about this title is its wide-open fiery landscape…,” the company stated.