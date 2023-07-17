Play Synergy to acquire Aruze Gaming assets

Play Synergy has released details of a pending acquisition deal for Aruze Gaming America’s slot machine operations, online gaming and land-based assets.

US.- Play Synergy has released details of a pending acquisition deal for the developer Aruze Gaming America’s slot machine operations, online gaming and land-based assets. The transaction remains subject to regulatory and court approvals.

Play Synergy President Frank Feng commented: “Aruze, Play Synergy, and all other stakeholders in the process have worked exceptionally well together to provide the vast majority of Aruze team members with new employment opportunities. This along with interest from others in the industry has had the result of minimizing the disruption to those impacted and their families.”

In October 2022, Aruze Gaming America and Play Synergy signed a licensing agreement for a strategic partnership for Aruze’s suite of titles for use in Class II and Historical Horse Racing (HHR) to appear in North American jurisdictions on Play Synergy’s Speed and Hyper Speed cabinets.