Play Alberta becomes Edmonton Oilers’ sports betting and online gaming partner

The Play Alberta logo will feature on home jerseys.

Canada.- Play Alberta, the regulated online gaming site in the Canadian province of Alberta, has announced a new agreement with Edmonton Oilers ice hockey team. It will become the team’s exclusive sports betting and online gaming partner.

The Play Alberta logo will feature on home jerseys and GameSense, Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis’s (AGLC) responsible gambling program, will feature on helmets at home games.

Kandice Machado, chief executive officer at AGLC, said: “Play Alberta is proud to continue its partnership with the Edmonton Oilers over the next several seasons. We value our patrons and the fans of the Oilers and are thrilled to see PlayAlberta.ca, Alberta’s trusted gambling platform along with the best-in-class responsible gambling program – GameSense – as prominent fixtures on the Oilers uniforms.”

Stew MacDonald, president and chief revenue officer at OEG Sports & Entertainment, added: “We are proud to call Play Alberta the official sportsbook of the Edmonton Oilers. With the revenue generated by Play Alberta going to valued services and programs that help enrich the lives of Albertans, donning the Play Alberta logo on our iconic home jersey is a testament to our long-term commitment to communities across Oil Country.”