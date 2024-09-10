Alberta’s River Cree Resort breaks ground on expansion project

The hotel is expected to open in spring 2027.

Canada.- River Cree Resort and Casino in the Canadian province of Alberta has broken ground on a $200m expansion project. The project will include a new hotel with an 18-storey tower, 240 hotel rooms, 38,000 square feet of event space a grand ballroom, outdoor space and a pool. The hotel is expected to open in spring 2027.

Chief Cody Thomas said: “There’s an opportunity for us to build capacity in our next generations to come but provide sustainable resources for our nation as well.” River Cree Resort and Casino opened in 2006 and was acquired by Enoch Cree Nation in 2014.

