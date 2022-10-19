Clarion Gaming deploy reach of in-house media and the influence of ICE London to support Safer Gambling

Clarion Gaming is utilising the reach and influence of its in-house media channels to support Safer Gambling Week which is being marked in the UK across 17th – 23rd October.

Press release.- A mix of news, interviews, analysis and thought leadership has been curated by Clarion’s content team to explore the latest updates and thinking with regards to safer gambling.

The programme includes a case study on Paf, the local government-owned operator in the Nordics which has implemented a range of Responsible Gambling (RG) rules, an examination of how friction in payments can be used to make players think twice about potentially harmful activities, a look at Kindred’s aim to achieve zero harmful gambling revenue, analysis of the RG tools that are available in retail betting and a data-led dashboard which dives into UK gambling harm statistics.

Clarion Gaming managing director Stuart Hunter underlined the central importance of safer gambling and how it is being promoted. He stated: “Safer Gambling Week is in its fifth year and has done an excellent job in driving awareness of the work being undertaken by gambling brands to reduce the incidence of problem gambling.

“The campaign metrics announced by the organisers are extremely positive in terms of social media impressions and sessions on the campaign website and we are working to do what we can to provide safer gambling with a platform using channels such as ICE365 and the iGB site as well as at our live events, notably the ICE London Consumer Protection Zone which has become one of the most important features on the show floor.”

He added: “Safer Gambling is important across every international jurisdiction and once again ICE will be hosting many of the world’s leading regulators and strategic bodies at ExCeL London in February.”