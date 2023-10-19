Pitch! at Regulating the Game London inspires innovation, leadership and compliance

The first international Regulating the Game conference took place in London 25 – 29 September. Applications for Pitch! @RTG Sydney running 10 – 15 March 2024 are now open.

Press release.- The inaugural Pitch! at Regulating the Game London was a marvellous evening packed with animated talks about leading RegTech solutions, innovative interventions for gambling harm and leading thinking about certification and compliance, punctuated with terrific food and drink. The evening was masterfully compered by Tara Stapley and her irritable enforcer Timmy the Timer. While Tara charmed and entertained, Timmy intimidated speakers with the threat of his shrill alarm strictly enforcing the 10-minute pitch time limit.

Pitch! is designed to provoke innovation, inspire compliance and excite the industry towards outstanding compliance and regulatory outcomes and Regulating the Game’s first event generated a lot of pre-conference interest with heaps of enquiries from organisations wanting to talk at the event. They could only choose eight and the calibre of organisations pitching was striking.

The team attracted leading #fintech and #regtech firms working to uplift capability, remove friction, and enhance compliance outcomes in the sector as well as for purpose organisations working to promote safer gambling and prevent gambling harm.

Applications for Pitch! @RTG Sydney running 10 – 15 March 2024 are now open. They are inviting applications from organisations and individuals interested in delivering short quickfire pitches to stimulate innovation, inspire compliance and showcase ethical leadership as part of this exciting networking event. To submit an application or for more information head to the website and submit your pitch now.

Regulating the Game has eight spots and the nominations have started arriving with Jade ThirdEye an advanced anti-money laundering solution, and Advanced Technologies Legal and Security Solutions (ATLASS) contactless access control solution both securing pitches.

Regulating the Game Sydney 2024 conference registrations are now open with the early bird rate ending on 31 October.