Digitain agrees deal with Pin-Up to provide their sportsbook for Kazakhstan market

Digitain looks forward to developing a long and beneficial partnership with Pin-Up.

Press release.- Digitain, a leading international sportsbook platform and software development company, have agreed to supply Pin-Up, licensed in Kazakhstan and a major sports operator internationally, with their award-winning sportsbook solution.

Speaking for Digitain, Simon Westbury, chief business officer said, “This is an extremely exciting opportunity for us, as we extend our geographical footprint into further regulated markets.

Pin-Up is a great partner and their customers in Kazakhstan will be delighted to experience our award-winning, regulated, sportsbook.

With opportunities in 15000 different leagues and over 90,000 live events supplied each month, the players are assured of an exceptional betting experience. Everyone at Digitain is looking forward to developing a very long and beneficial partnership with Pin-Up”.

Luís Figo is the Official Brand Ambassador of Digitain

Digitain announced last month that footballing legend, Luís Figo, a world-renowned Portuguese international, became Brand Ambassador for the Digitain Group.

Regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, Figo played as a winger for such teams as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan, winning among many competitions, four La Liga titles, four Serie A titles, one UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Champions League title. Part of Portugal’s famous “Golden Generation”, Figo was capped 127 times for his country, scoring 32 goals. He won the famous Ballon d’Or in 2000 and also received the award of FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001.

On becoming Digitain’s Brand Ambassador, Luís Figo explained, “I am delighted to be part of this exciting collaboration and I look forward to representing Digitain as Brand Ambassador. Digitain is a long-established and progressive iGaming organisation that produces a wide range of effective iGaming solutions, including an award-winning sportsbook, for partners across the globe. Their reputation for exceptional products and customer focus made my decision to become Brand Ambassador an easy one.”