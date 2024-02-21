PIN-UP.TECH creates its own ML/AI models to combat fraud in sports betting

PIN-UP.TECH takes anti-fraud processes to a new level using its own ML/AI models – now routine checks are performed automatically, taking into account all available transaction data.

Press release.- Effective risk management is one of the most important factors for success in the sports betting industry. Large volumes of data for each transaction require deep analysis in order to predict and subsequently prevent the possibility of fraudulent schemes, avoiding financial losses.

PIN-UP.TECH uses the latest technologies and tools to ensure the high quality, stability and security of its products, including the benefits of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. ML/AI models have become one of the main tools within the new proprietary product of the PIN-UP team – a full-fledged anti-fraud platform.

The approach of introducing machine learning and artificial intelligence into anti-fraud processes is a more advanced ability to summarize information, identify logic and patterns of customer behaviour, which is not available for methods such as manual analysis of transactions or the use of linear rules.

AI is an additional set of tools that helps the operations team work. It reduces the rate of errors and decision-making time in each specific case, and opens up new knowledge about the company’s clients. In some ways, AI even deepens the expertise of the specialists and broadens PIN-UP horizons, since the models take a slightly different approach to decision-making. Many tasks can already be given to AI offline. Thus, AI helps to scale, removes boring routines from daily operations and allows people to concentrate on a deeper analysis of other processes.

Decision-making models based on artificial intelligence analyze a huge number of parameters of each transaction – the frequency and size of bets, the selected events, as well as their history. The model analyses lots of parameters, selects those with the highest predictive power and uses them in the forecast.

Volodymyr Todurov, chief analytics officer PIN-UP Global, said: “For our task, machine learning models were used, the main one being the gradient extreme boosting model, one of the best for structured data. The essence of the method is to build an ensemble of models that consistently refine each other, thereby increasing the accuracy of the forecast.”

The team’s plans include creating a whole arsenal of ML/AI models that will reduce the need for manual checks to a minimum and will be able to identify risky transactions with maximum accuracy.

PIN-UP.TECH is one of the areas of the international ecosystem PIN-UP Global, which develops software for the igaming industry and specializes in technological solutions. The direction creates high-quality products and also provides the PIN-UP ecosystem with infrastructure support.