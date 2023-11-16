PIN-UP Team wins three awards at the SiGMA Europe Awards 2023

Today PIN-UP operates in six countries in eight different areas.

PIN-UP Team was recognized with three awards at one of the most attended conferences in the gambling industry.

Press release.- SiGMA Europe, annually gathers representatives of the gambling industry. The event was attended by about 25000 thousand delegates and more than 750 operators and was held on November 14-16 in Malta. The important stage of the event was SiGMA Awards 2023 ceremony where the market leaders in different categories were named. PIN-UP Team won in the following categories:

Responsible Gaming 2023 — PIN-UP Global

Outstanding contribution of the year 2023 — PIN-UP Foundation

Industry ambassador 2023 — Alex Riddick, CEO PIN-UP.TRAFFIC.

PIN-UP brand owner Marina Ilina commented: “Being a leader is not easy, but it always motivates me to grow even more. PIN-UP itself and the people who strengthen our position in the market with their expertise are such progressive representatives of the industry.

“PIN-UP Team is truly the best in the business and the fact that our contribution to the development of the industry is appreciated is very valuable to us.”

PIN-UP is a full-cycle ecosystem with in-house products and services for the gambling industry. More than 2200 professionals are engaged in software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support and much more.

Today PIN-UP operates in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru) in eight different areas: PIN-UP.TECH, PIN-UP.BUSINESS, PIN-UP.CRM, PIN-UP.TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.PLAY, PIN-UP.CARE, PIN-UP.TEAM, PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS.