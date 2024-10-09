PIN-UP is recalling the brand from Brazil pending licence approval

According to PIN-UP Global, this move is a long-term strategy to strengthen its position in the B2B market and expand its partner network, which will improve user experience and service quality.

Press release.- As required by new legislation in Brazil, international igaming holding company PIN-UP Global is withdrawing the brand and intends to continue working with a licensed partner company in the region.



In the context of changes in the regulation of the igaming market in Brazil, PIN-UP Global intends to cooperate with a licensing partner that meets all the requirements of local legislation. As of October 11, 2024, the holding company will prohibit the use of PIN-UP products and brand in Brazil.



This move is a long-term strategy of PIN-UP Global to strengthen its position in the B2B market and expand its partner network, which will improve user experience and service quality. The holding company’s main objective remains to operate transparently and in compliance with the legal authorities of each jurisdiction. PIN-UP Global, as the market leader in iGaming, makes such strategic decisions taking care of its reputation and complying with the principles of responsible gaming.



Earlier PIN-UP Global announced the brand withdrawal from Peru before obtaining a license there. As of today, the use of PIN-UP brand and products in the region is prohibited.