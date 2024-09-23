PIN-UP intends to license the platform for the Peruvian market

For the holding company, this is a consistent continuation of its journey into the B2B market.

As required by Peruvian law, PIN-UP Global intends to license its software and find a partner company.

Press release.- In the context of changes in the regulation of the igaming market in Peru, PIN-UP Global initiated the process of licensing its products and searching for licensed partners, notifying the government authorities. For the period it will take to enter the Peruvian market under the new legislation with a future partner, the holding company officially prohibits the use of PIN-UP products and brand in the region.

For the holding company, this is a consistent continuation of its journey into the B2B market, which opens up new opportunities for partnerships and will allow us to provide a better user experience with PIN-UP platforms. The main objective of the holding company is to conduct efficient and transparent operations in all markets, relying on the legislation of each jurisdiction.

Recall that earlier PIN-UP Global updated the list of countries in which the use of the brand and its products is prohibited. PIN-UP as the leader of the igaming market makes such strategic decisions taking care of its reputation and complying with the principles of responsible gaming.