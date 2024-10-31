PIN-UP Global: “We are confident that SiGMA Europe will become a catalyst for new collaborations and projects”

A PIN-UP Global representative spoke to Focus Gaming News about the upcoming expo in Malta.

Exclusive interview.- PIN-UP Global will participate in one of the biggest events in the igaming industry, SiGMA Europe 2024, taking place from November 11th to 14th in Malta. The event will gather more than 27,000 delegates and 550 speakers at the Malta Maritime Hub (MMH).

On the eve of the event, a representative of PIN-UP Global spoke to Focus Gaming News about expectations for the expo, the new projects that PIN-UP Global has in the pipeline, and what they expect for the future.

What are PIN-UP Global’s expectations from SiGMA Europe this year?

We are preparing hard for SiGMA Europe, as it is an important platform for interaction with existing and potential partners. We look forward to productive discussions on industry trends and are open to talks on expanding our presence in new markets and new partnerships.

The key advantage of PIN-UP is our commitment to innovation and quality, and our comprehensive approach to closing the needs of iGaming businesses attracts more and more partners. Therefore, SiGMA Europe will be an excellent opportunity to continue a series of talks about our products and solutions with interested market representatives. We are confident that this conference will become a catalyst for new collaborations and projects.

The company participated in major industry events throughout the year. What role do these events play in PIN-UP’s business strategy, and what factors determine your choice of attendance?

When working on our event attendance plan, we answer a number of simple questions: what results we need to achieve and what goals we need to achieve, what exhibitions/conferences can help us achieve them, and what resources we need for this. In addition to brand awareness, participation in major industry events opens up limitless opportunities for communication with the target audience of our products and services. The main advantages of communication at events are saturation and the number of contacts.

PIN-UP recently ventured into the B2B sector by offering its platform and software solutions to other brands. What challenges did you face during this transition, and how has the industry reacted? Have you gotten any feedback at recent events?

We receive a lot of proposals for new partnerships and positive feedback from those with whom PIN-UP cooperates. Among the main advantages, partners emphasize our comprehensive approach – we have all the tools necessary for iGaming business, and all of them are tested by our long-term experience and professional team.

The main challenge of entering B2B is the need to ensure quick integration and adaptation of our products and services to partners’ businesses. We work daily to optimize this process and, of course, process feedback. We analyze all feedback and suggestions – this is the only way to create a product that meets all market demands.

PIN-UP Global is developing a comprehensive risk management and anti-fraud solution. When do you plan to launch it, and what new features will it include?

We are now working on the final packaging of our authoring anti-fraud platform for ease of use. The release is planned for early 2025. The platform provides for risk management and combating all possible types of fraud – from bonus abuses and payment card fraud to monitoring internal fraud in organizations. The key advantage of the product is given by the synergy of our specialists’ expertise and innovative AI/ML technologies. After a successful launch on the iGaming market, we plan to offer the product to representatives of other industries that face the same fraud – Fintech, Banking, E-commerce, Insurance, and others.

What are your plans for the remainder of the year following SiGMA Europe?

In short – to attract more and more new partners, increase presence in established regions, prepare everything for a smooth launch of the anti-fraud platform, and find even more interesting projects for PIN-UP.INVESTMENTS.

The big long-term goal is to ensure that we can quickly integrate our partners and service different regions as soon as possible – within days. This will help us scale our business efficiently and respond to market needs.