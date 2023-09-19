PIN-UP Global to be represented at SBC Summit Barcelona for the first time

Today PIN-UP Global is represented in six countries and operates in seven different areas.

The company will attend one of the major events in the gambling industry which will be held on September 20-21 in Barcelona.

Press release.- The SBC Summit Barcelona conference and exhibition is the place where global leaders in sports betting and igaming gather to discuss the future of the industry, share knowledge and build strong relationships.

More than 350 world-class operators will be represented on the 38,000 m² exhibition area displaying their products. 15,000 delegates are expected to attend the event. One of them is a top industry representative – PIN-UP Global – a full-cycle ecosystem with in-house products and services for the gaming industry: software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support and much more.

PIN-UP Global will be represented at SBC Summit Barcelona with a corporate stand. The ecosystem team is open to mutually beneficial cooperation with representatives of companies that own various traffic volumes, game and payment providers, and developers of innovative services.

Those wishing to become a part of PIN-UP and develop in a professional team will be able to communicate with the HR team of the Ecosystem, find out about vacancies and use the chatbot for contact exchange. PIN-UP Global invites all those interested to visit its booth at SBC Summit Barcelona and learn more about cooperation opportunities.

PIN-UP Global CEO, Marina Ilyina: “SBC Summit Barcelona is a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationships with partners and meet new market players. We are looking forward to the event and are ready to share solutions that contribute to the long-term success of our brand.”

The final part of the summit will be the SBC Awards ceremony, which for the tenth year running celebrates the best in sports betting and gambling and continues to recognize the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers from all major areas including payments, marketing, platform and data providers.

Today PIN-UP Global is represented in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru), has more than 2000 employees, and operates in seven different areas – PIN-UP.TECH, PIN-UP.BUSINESS, PIN-UP.CRM, PIN-UP.TRAFFIC, PIN-UP.PLAY, PIN-UP.CARE, PIN-UP.TEAM.

