Philadelphia reintroduces mask mandates for casinos

Masks will be again be required at Rivers Casino, Live! Casino Philadelphia and Wells Fargo Center due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

US.- The city of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania is going back to indoor mask mandates due to an increase in the Covid-19 cases. Masks will be required at all indoor venues including the casinos Rivers Casino, Live! Casino Philadelphia and Wells Fargo Center, starting on April 18.

The news was announced by the Philadelphia city health commissioner, Cheryl Bettigole. She said: “I hoped we wouldn’t be meeting like this, but here we are. We hope by having folks mask up in public indoor spaces we can get ahead of the wave and keep it from reaching a peak like we saw in January.”

Philadelphia’s mask mandate had been lifted on March 3. In December, Philadelphia announced it would require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for admission to casinos and other indoor venues, such as restaurants, theatres, and entertainment venues where food or drinks are served.

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board sets public hearings for two casino licence renewals

Valley Forge Casino Resort and Rivers Casino Philadelphia will have public hearings on their licence renewals this month. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has announced the meetings will take place on April 26 for Rivers Casino and April 27 for Valley Forge Casino.

Citizens, public officials and community groups can choose to speak or submit written testimony to the meetings. The hearings are open to the public and will also be live-streamed from the board’s website.

